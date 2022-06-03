Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Raised by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064,628 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.3% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of Antero Midstream worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

