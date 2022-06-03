Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Anthem also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.40 EPS.

ANTM stock opened at $496.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

