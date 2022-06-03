Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Anthem also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.40 EPS.
ANTM stock opened at $496.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.81.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
