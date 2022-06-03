Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $12,354.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

