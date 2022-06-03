Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $430,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84.

On Friday, April 1st, Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.55 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

