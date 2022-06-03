AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. AppHarvest posted sales of $3.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $26.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on APPH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other AppHarvest news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,841 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.50. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

