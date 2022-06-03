Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

AMAT stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 5,080,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

