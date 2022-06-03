Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,793 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Aramark’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

