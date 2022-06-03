Arcblock (ABT) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $343,398.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

