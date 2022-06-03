Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.32. 978,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

