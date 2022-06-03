Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Lessened by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,588. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

