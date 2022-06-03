Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) CFO Dawn Phillipson Buys 10,000 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,514.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00.

Arhaus stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

