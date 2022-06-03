Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.60. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 55,729 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.38 million and a PE ratio of -18.06.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.