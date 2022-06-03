Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $113,512.59

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $113,512.59 and $730.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,808.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.07 or 0.05988485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00210729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.32 or 0.00655246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00618814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00074037 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

