ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASGN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

