ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in ASML by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $580.54 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.54 and its 200-day moving average is $674.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

