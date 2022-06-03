ASOS’s (ASC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 2,125 ($26.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,902.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

