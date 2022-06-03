Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 218,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $640.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

