Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $50.90 Average PT from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ASPN stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $17.76. 218,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,746. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $69,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

