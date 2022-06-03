Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,500 ($31.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.10) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.83).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,705 ($21.57) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,389 ($30.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,827.29. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,421.05).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

