Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($9.05) to GBX 690 ($8.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 516 ($6.53) to GBX 601 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 682.89 ($8.64).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 609.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 660.13. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.