Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,495. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average of $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.