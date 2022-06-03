Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,495. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average of $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.35.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.