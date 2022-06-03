Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading 2.1% Higher

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 123,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 215,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.