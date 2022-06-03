Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

AVYA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $438.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.63. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avaya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

