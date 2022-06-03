aWSB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,823.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. aWSB has a market capitalization of $96,432.32 and $1,823.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.77 or 0.00053427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.00691439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00417450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

