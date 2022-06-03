Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Cap Achieves $30,268.80

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $30,268.80 and approximately $19,978.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

