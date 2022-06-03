Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $172.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AXON traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 307,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

