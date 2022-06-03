Ball (NYSE:BLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLL. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.