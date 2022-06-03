BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.