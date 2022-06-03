Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,069,000 after buying an additional 1,489,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

