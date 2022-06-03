Bank of America Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.38.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.