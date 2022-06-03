Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.
Several research analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
