Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Friday. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

