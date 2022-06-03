Barclays Boosts Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Price Target to GBX 460

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 385 ($4.87) to GBX 460 ($5.82) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. Mediclinic International has a 12-month low of GBX 271.40 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.20 ($5.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($92,611.34).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

