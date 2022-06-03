Barclays Cuts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £382.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23.
