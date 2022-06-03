Barclays Cuts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £382.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

