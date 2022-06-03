Barclays Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $491.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.

Shares of ULTA opened at $416.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

