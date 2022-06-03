Barclays Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $491.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.
Shares of ULTA opened at $416.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.43.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
