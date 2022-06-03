Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 352,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,054,657 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 103,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 406,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

