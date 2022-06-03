Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.