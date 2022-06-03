Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.28

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €55.28 ($59.44) and traded as high as €67.08 ($72.13). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €66.58 ($71.59), with a volume of 3,810,150 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.39.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)
Featured Stories
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.