Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $39.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up 5.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $39,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HHC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.94. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research firms have commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.
About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
