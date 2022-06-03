Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 630 ($7.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.48) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.27) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.84) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 518.88 ($6.56).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 479.80 ($6.07) on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 300.10 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 435.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,388.16). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($25,356.45).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

