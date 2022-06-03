Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.