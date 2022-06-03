Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.60. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Benitec Biopharma worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

