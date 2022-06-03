Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.13 ($110.89).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.82 ($90.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($107.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

