Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Trading Up 0.9%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 315.09 and last traded at 314.95. Approximately 3,120,233 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at 312.21.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,768,892 shares of company stock valued at $386,705,832 in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK-B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.