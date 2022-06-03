Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-BGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 315.09 and last traded at 314.95. Approximately 3,120,233 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at 312.21.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,768,892 shares of company stock valued at $386,705,832 in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK-B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.