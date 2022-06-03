Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Up 0.7%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $472,886.00 and last traded at $472,710.00. 2,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $469,620.00.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495,958.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475,035.63.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,318,425 shares of company stock worth $4,675,206,353.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

