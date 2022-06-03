Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Allison Peterson Sells 1,646 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

