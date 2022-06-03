BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.07% of BigCommerce worth $52,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,829 shares of company stock worth $4,783,951. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

