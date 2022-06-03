Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.12

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.12 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.02). Billington shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.96), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00.

Get Billington alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Billington’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.