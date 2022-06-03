Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will announce $290.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.49 million to $293.80 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $259.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

TECH traded down $10.91 on Friday, reaching $363.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.80 and a 200-day moving average of $420.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $335.02 and a one year high of $543.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $3,184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

