Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $126,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $374.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

